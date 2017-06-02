KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that unless teachers start owning their respective schools, state of education in Sindh could not be improved.

“We have to bring our province to the top in the education sector,” he added.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony held here on Thursday to distribute offer letters to headmasters and headmistresses (HMs) of Karachi and Hyderabad regions, who had qualified through IBA Sukkur.

It is worth mentioning here that as many 1039 HMs have qualified and have been given offer letters region wise. Out of 1039, 207 are females. Offer letters were given to 104 HMs from Karachi region and 303 HMs from Hyderabad region.

“A great responsibility lies upon the shoulders of the newly recruited HMs,” the minister said, and hoped that they would definitely come up to the expectations and would bring about positive changes in their schools.

Dahar further said that the education department would recruit 1000 more HMs in order to ensure presence of teachers.

“As many as 542 monitoring assistants are currently working across the province and they visit their schools at least twice in a month,” he added. Addressing the HMs, he said, “If you work honestly, you will not only get inner satisfaction, but will also be rewarded on the Day of Judgment.”

Underscoring the role of HMs in increasing enrollment in schools, the minister said enhancing enrollment was need of the hour.

Dahar assured the HMs of his full cooperation, and also warned them of a strict action if they did not perform their duties honestly and efficiently.

On this occasion, senior HMs also shared their success stories. Secretary Education Schools Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Chief Programme Manager Reform Support Unit Faisal Uqaili also spoke on the occasion.