KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is to observe ‘Black Day’ today (on Friday) as a mark of protest against prolonged and unannounced power outages in the city, overcharging and other irregularities of the K-Electric.

In this connection, arrangements have been finalised. More than 225 associations of traders have announced to support the JI.

Black flags as well as banners have been hoisted against the KE throughout the metropolis.

JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, in a statement, said that campaign against the KE would be brought to its logical conclusion. He added the KE had crossed the limits of mismanagement and incapability. He further said that those claiming to make 61 percent of the city loadshedding free, had indeed pushed the entire city into darkness.

Naeem regretted that consumers had been forced to bear prolonged power outages even in the holy month of Ramazan, particularly during Iftar and Sehr.

The JI leader demanded the payment of Rs200 billion to the people, which, he alleged, the KE had extorted from them.

He reiterated that JI would never relent in its campaign against the power company.

“KE has looted over Rs200 billion from Karachiites and has offered them only loadshedding in return,” he said. He also accused the KE of running its power generation plants not at par with their capacities.