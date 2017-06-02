KHAIRPUR (Staff Reporter): A man was killed and his wife was wounded when his in-laws opened fire on their house in Mehboob Marfani village in Ghotki district on Thursday. Deceased Arib Marfani had married Mukhtaran Marfani against the will of her parents just 10 days ago. In the armed attack allegedly launched by Mukhtaran’s relatives, Arib was killed at the scene and Mukhtaran was wounded seriously. She was taken to a Ghotki hospital in a critical condition. The body of Arib was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination. According to Arib’s relatives, Mukhtaran’s brother and his accomplices were involved in the fatal attack.

Police had not registered a case or arrested the accused until Thursday evening when this report was filed.