MIRPURKHAS - People came out on the roads here the other day and held demonstrations at different places to protest against unannounced and prolonged loadshedding.

Hundreds of protestors blocked main roads in Hirabad and Satellite Town to protest against 16-hour, unannounced power outages. They also burnt tyres and beat up the staff of Hesco’s complaint center at Market Chowk besides setting the complaint center on fire.

This alerted the police which rushed to provide safety to the Hesco employees.

Extremely hot weather coupled with loadshedding has suspended business activities in the city and its surroundings. People mostly prefer to remain indoors till evening on the advice of doctors.

Power outages have also taken their toll on water supply in the city, while drainage system has also been badly hit.

STEVTA director stresses vocational training of women

Meanwhile, Sindh Technical Education Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) Director Pir Saifullah has said that women should undergo beautician courses so that they could earn their livelihood themselves.

He said that his department had started various training courses for the women, including dress making, beautician, computer, English languages etc.

He was speaking at the sewing machine and tool kit distribution ceremony held here at the Vocational Training Center for Girls on Thursday that was attended by the trainees and their instructors.

STEVTA director added that Sindh government was making efforts to enable women to earn their bread and butter by themselves, and, in this connection, it had initiated various programmes.

He asked people to send their girls to the centers so that they could learn different skills to ensure their bright future.

He congratulated the girls who had completed their training.

Principal Gull Khair said that the female instructors gave training to girls with honesty.

He, on the occasion, announced the names of position holders: Aqsa Mukhtiar secured the first position, Shumaila Malook Hussain second while Hina Shoukat achieved third position in beautician course. In dress making course, Robina Naseer clinched 1st position, Nabila Siraj Ahmed second while Rabia Shoukat third position.

Others, who also spoke on the occasion, were Deputy Director Irshad Panhwer and Assistant Director Aslam Leghari.

Later, Director Pir Saifullah, Principal Gul Khair and others distributed sewing machines and tool kits among the successful girls.