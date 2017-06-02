HYDERABAD - Long hours of loadshedding have become a regular feature in Hyderabad.

Apart from increased loadshedding, a large number of complaints lodged by consumers were related to sudden power breakdowns.

Qasimabad and Latifabad, main areas of Hyderabad, have been affected due to the electricity loadshedding. The power outages are creating many problems for the people.

A number of residents of different localities complained that the schedule of power loadshedding had not been observed for the last three days.

In addition, an acute shortage of water in many parts of Hyderabad made people’s lives miserable. Despite protests, no attention was being paid by the concerned civic departments to people’s problems.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), which supplies power to Hyderabad and interior parts of Sindh, has failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to people.

Residents of different localities are complaining about prolonged power suspensions and water shortage. They were of the view that besides power suspension the area people had been facing low voltage issue for long.

Citizens of different localities have appealed to the higher authorities to solve their problems in this hot and humid weather.