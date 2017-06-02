KHAIRPUR - Police on Thursday registered a fake encounter case against six policemen, including Bhirya City SHO, on the directions of a local court.
Abdul Rauf Solangi, resident of Solangi village near Tharo Shah, had filed a petition in the court of the Nauhshahro Feroze district and sessions judge, pleading that his son Shafiq Ahmed Solangi, a student of intermediate, was arrested by Bhirya City Police and killed in a fake encounter after he refused to bribe the police for his release.
He said that police had killed him in a fake encounter after keeping him in their custody for seven days.
The court heard both sides and then ordered registration of a murder case against six policemen of Bhirya City Police Station, including SHO Abdul Awan and Constable Muhammad Musa Solangi.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 02-Jun-2017 here.