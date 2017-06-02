KHAIRPUR - Police on Thursday registered a fake encounter case against six policemen, including Bhirya City SHO, on the directions of a local court.

Abdul Rauf Solangi, resident of Solangi village near Tharo Shah, had filed a petition in the court of the Nauhshahro Feroze district and sessions judge, pleading that his son Shafiq Ahmed Solangi, a student of intermediate, was arrested by Bhirya City Police and killed in a fake encounter after he refused to bribe the police for his release.

He said that police had killed him in a fake encounter after keeping him in their custody for seven days.

The court heard both sides and then ordered registration of a murder case against six policemen of Bhirya City Police Station, including SHO Abdul Awan and Constable Muhammad Musa Solangi.