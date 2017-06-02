MIRPURKHAS - A woman and her three years old daughter were killed and four others injured when a fire broke out in a gas pipeline due to increased gas pressure in Mehmoodabad here on Thursday.

The fire broke out in a gas line and six members of the family were injured. They were rushed to emergency of Civil Hospital where Shabnam (40) and her daughter Anobia (3) died from serious burn injuries.

Qasim Siddique, Amna, Safia and Nazia were given medical treatment and later referred for LMUH Hyderabad due to their precarious condition.

GAS LOADSHEDDING

HITS MIRPURKHAS

People suffered heavily on Thursday morning after gas supply to several parts of the city was suspended.

The city is facing long hours of gas loadshedding nowadays. People have demanded that authorities take notice of gas loadshedding and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the city.