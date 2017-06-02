SHIKARPUR - Stuart Ganj Police on Thursday found a woman strangled in her house in Ghuniya Mohalla.

According to police, Shabana (30), wife of Saleem Ahmed, had been strangled. Police took her body to Civil Hospital, Shikarpur and handed it over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

According to locals, the deceased had been living with her sisters for the last five years due to differences with her husband.

Police said they were looking into the case.

DEMONSTRATION

The Shikarpur chapter of the All Sindh Treasury Welfare Society continued its protest on the second consecutive day on Thursday outside the District Accounts Office for acceptance of its demands.

Society representatives Mazhar Panhwar, Gul Munir Mirani, Hamid Abro and Zohaib Sehwani said that their demands were legal and constitutional. They said they wanted upgrade of the posts of data processing assistant and sub-accountant and restoration of treasury allowance, next-to-kin quota, service structure, time scale and allotment of quarters to treasury officers.

Bashir Phulpoto, Mashooque, Maqbool Ahmed, Zeeshan Ahmed, Sajjad Bhutto, Shah Fahar Abbasi, Sarwar Mirani, Abdul Rasheed Jalbani and Ayaz Jamali were also present. They vowed to continue their protest until acceptance of their demands.