KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan reiterated on Wednesday that MQM-Pakistan had nothing to do with the London-based setup of MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

He said it was unfortunate that even during Pervez Musharraf’s regime, the party did not demand abolition of the quota system and failed to fulfill the aspirations of people. Amir was addressing the workers, who had gathered at MQM-P temporary headquarters, PIB Colony, to mark 30th foundation day of MQM’s Labour Division.

MQM leader said that the movement was initiated in 1978 to unite Mohajir community on one platform and to counter the discriminate policies of the ruling elite. “So far a number of party workers have sacrificed their lives for this cause, and I assure all the workers that MQM would not change its agenda at any cost,” Amir vowed. He regretted that the party’s objective to unite all the deprived people on one platform was still far from achieved, and it was the responsibility of the workers to unite as MQM-P was going through a tough phase.

“We do have political differences with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), but that doesn’t mean that we turn these differences into an enmity,” he said, and added, “The workers should avoid developing enmity with those of PSP,” directed Amir.

Reiterating the stance that MQM-P had no connection with MQM-London, Amir asked the workers to show tolerance and avoid awarding certificates of traitors or loyalists to each other.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Labour Wing of the MQM was considered as the backbone of party and during tough time workers of the party stood united.

He said during the operation about 160 MQM workers had gone missing while hundreds were languishing in prisons, and the 30th Foundation Day of Labour Division is being observed to express solidarity with these workers who remain firm in these testing times.

“We sacrificed two million lives for the creation of Pakistan, but it is unfortunate that the same community is being victimized,” he lamented.

He deplored that injustices with the Mohajir community still existed and despite generating 70 percent of revenue, the people of the Karachi were living in miserable condition.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that currently SBCA, KDA, KMC, KW&SB and other departments were facing a conflict situation as the government had taken all the resources in its hand.

“We are no one and will remain no one,” said MQM leader and demanded the transfer of powers to grass roots level.

MQM-P Abdul Waseem, Labour Division In-Charge Ehsan Tanveer and others also spoke on the occasion.