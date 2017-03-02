KARACHI - A 37-member delegation of the 25th advanced diplomatic course participants comprising diplomats from various countries called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at Governor House here on Wednesday.

While speaking on the occasion, the Sindh governor said that due to its geo political significance, the role of Pakistan in global politics was of immense importance.

“The strategic location and role against war on terrorism had made Pakistan a key player in geo political scenario of international relations,” he observed. The governor said that with the initiation of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), its economic importance had also increased manifold.

"CPEC is a game changer not only in the region, but also in the whole world. Such is the significance of CPEC that many neighboring countries are requesting to be included in it,” the governor said, and added, “They know its fruits on economic front as it is a win-win situation for both Pakistan and China, and whoever chooses to be included in this massive initiative," he observed.

He said that CPEC would not only initiate rapid economic development in Pakistan but also provide countless job opportunities, while its impact on the economy of Sindh would be very huge, especially in power sector.

He said that diplomats are the face of any country and their working determine the relations between the countries. To fulfill ever changing challenges of diplomacy constant training and refresher courses for diplomats are very essential, which not only enhance their capabilities but prepare them to discharge their duties with more professional approach and vision, he added.

The participants asked various questions from the Sindh governor ranging from law & order situation in Sindh, pace of development projects, the role of governor in the province and his responsibilities. He answered all the questions in detail.

Director Program Foreign Services Academy Sajjad Haider Khan informed the Sindh governor about the course of six-weeks duration conducted by the Academy and diplomats from 35 countries were participating in this course.