KARACHI - Passing on to the security agencies terrorists’ plan to target shrines in Karachi, the National Counter Terrorism Department (NACTA) has stressed the need for making foolproof security arrangements at public places, particularly at shrines located in the port city, The Nation learnt here on Wednesday.

According to details, NACTA’s warning is based on credible information, and reveals that the terrorist groups have planned to target the Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine in Sea View, Clifton and Clifton Police station situated behind it.

The communiqué dispatched to the concerned security departments points out risks to the security of all vital installations, including hospitals and schools, and therefore, counsels exercising strict vigilance.

It’s worth mentioning here that the threat alert does not reveal the identities of the groups and their modus operandi.

In the wake of recent surge in terrorist activities across the country, security agencies remain on high alert and keep monitoring all sorts of public places, particularly close to sensitive installations.

Besides that suspicious activities are also being monitored at schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, parks, shopping malls and the places which the terrorists may target to achieve their illegitimate goals.

Strict vigilance and security arrangements have already been witnessed at all shrines located in the metropolis where volunteers along with the security personnel frisk the devotees visiting the shrines.

A security official, wishing to remain anonymous, told this scribe that the risk of an incident of terrorism could not be ruled out in any part of the country.

He informed that security agencies were hunting down those terrorists, which were operating from abroad and recruiting locals for their swift operations.

He said that the suicide blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalander Shrine, Sehwan, which claimed hundreds of lives pointed towards the presence of a strong network of militants within the province. He divulged that an extremely resourceful organisation, Daesh, had established a nexus among different terrorist groups and planned to hit highly valued targets.

Keeping in view the presence of this nexus, law-enforcement agencies have beefed up security at all entry and exit points of the city and thoroughly check each and every vehicle moving in or out of the city.

Not only the local police and Rangers have already taken positions at Karachi Toll Plaza, but Pakistan Army is also seen there checking suspicious vehicles.

Similarly, security agencies have also sped up the operation against the operatives associated with different militant outfits and have rounded up dozens of them.

Sources privy to the developments have revealed to The Nation that the suspects have been picked up from different areas and shifted to unknown location for investigation.

They further disclosed that those being quizzed included even those, who had been released on bail earlier and their names were still on the Fourth Schedule list of high profile suspected militants.

IGP for further beefing up security:

Keeping in view the blast in Quetta, Sindh IGP AD Khawaja has directed the concerned police officials to further enhance security across the province.

Khawaja called upon the DIGs to ensure proper security arrangements within their respective jurisdictions and speed up operation against the outlaws and criminals.

The IGP has also asked the police personnel and officers manning checkposts to wear bulletproof jackets to avoid any harm.

