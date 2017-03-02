KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended eight more terrorists, including members of a militant wing of a political party and Taliban.

Rangers during raids in various parts of the metropolis, including Super Market area of Liaquatabad, Saudabad area of Malir and parts of Baldia Town, including Saeedabad, Mawach Goth and Ittehad Town rounded up eight alleged terrorists, including a political worker, Muhammad Sami and Hukum Khan Afghani, affiliated with a banned outfit.

According to Rangers spokesperson, Muhammad Sami is affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and was involved in extortion and kidnappings for ransom while Hukum Khan Afghani is affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and was arrested from Saudabad area.

The spokesperson added that Khan was involved in target killings, extortion and facilitation of terrorists.

Similarly, four persons, Shahid, Rahman, Rasool Bux and Rafiq, suspected to be involved in street crimes were arrested from different area of Baldia Town.

The spokesperson further revealed that two suspects of Afghan origin were also held during the raids.

“Six suspects were handed over to the police while two illegal immigrants were handed over to Federal Investigation Agency,” he informed.

In a separate crackdown carried out by Karachi police against illegal immigrants, over one hundred foreigners were picked up from all the three zones falling within its jurisdiction.

Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja while presiding a meeting at his office a couple of days ago had ordered the police to speed up crackdown against illegal immigrants across the province.

In the light of his orders, Karachi police on Wednesday arrested nearly 100 illegal immigrants.

According to a police report, total 113 illegal immigrants were taken into custody during 78 raids while 54 cases were registered at various police stations of the city under the Foreign Act.

Decomposed body of

MQM worker found

Meanwhile, another missing Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) worker’s decomposed body has been found from the outskirts of Karachi.

Police said that the body was found from Orangi Town on February 24 and was shifted to a morgue, where his family identified him late on Tuesday.

The family of deceased worker Nadeem Khan, son of Talha Khan, claimed that Khan had been taken into custody by the law enforcers during a raid conducted at their residence in Orangi Town on December 17 last year. “He was missing since then,” they said.

The family had also filed a petition in the Sindh High Court in this connection.

Funeral prayers of the deceased were offered at Qasba Colony near his residence, which, besides his family members and relatives, was also attended by residents of the area.

MQM-P leaders including Amir Khan, Khaliq Maqbool Siddiqui and Amin-ul-Haq also attended the funeral prayers.

MQM-P leaders strongly condemned the incident and demanded the government to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Nadeem was affiliated with a party and was associated with MQM-P’s Aligarh, Qasba Sector. “To protect the innocent lives is the responsibility of the government and such incidents should not happen,” said a party leader Amin-ul-Haq.

He said that a proper inquiry should be conducted into the incident.

Meanwhile, police officials have said that they had found the body after the locals spotted it and later informed them.

Police officials said that the deceased was subjected to severe torture.

A case was already registered against unidentified persons on behalf of the state as no one had approached the police. Further investigation is, however, underway.

It is worth mentioning here that both MQM- London and local leaders of MQM-Pakistan have claimed that Nadeem belonged to their faction.

Both MQM factions have claimed that as many as 64 of their workers have so far been extra-judicially killed in the custody of law enforcers.

MQM factions also allege that the law enforcers still have around 150 of their workers with them, who have not been produced in a court of law, while their families have filed petitions in the court to know the whereabouts of their loved ones.

On Saturday last, families of MQM workers, while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, had appealed to prime minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Army Chief to produce the workers kept in illegal custody of the law enforcers for years.

Our Staff Reporter