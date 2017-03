KARACHI: Rangers stopped Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar’s car near Do Talwar, Clifton, at a snap-checking post.

Once the car was cleared the MQM-P leader was let go.

Law enforcement agencies in Karachi have detailed several suspects including 10 Afghan nationals for having incomplete documents, during search operations.

At least three Afghan nationals were arrested under the Foreign Act from New Karachi for having incomplete documents.