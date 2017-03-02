The Sindh High Court (SHC) has, today, ordered the closure of liquor shops across the province through the authourity of the Sindh government for one month and directed the officials to develop a proper mechanism in this period regarding the sale of alcohol.

Hearing case proceedings after an application of PML-N lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, the court rejected the report submitted by DG Excise Police Sindh and responded by asking the government officials to provide a detailed report into the sale of liquor and issuance of licences to liquor shops.

Until the submission of the report, the court ordered, wine shops across Sindh will remain shut.