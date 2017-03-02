MIRPURKHAS - Like other parts of the country, World Civil Defence Day was observed here on Wednesday.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Ajrak Club Mirpurkhas, which was also attended among others by the deputy commissioner and controller civil defence Mirpurkhas

Speaking at the ceremony, the deputy commissioner said that role of volunteers and civil defence department was very important in the country’s present law and order situation because volunteers of civil defence protected the lives and properties of people during natural disasters, flood, emergency and war.

On the occasion, Deputy Controller of Civil Defence Mirpurkhas Mehrab Khaskheli, Deputy Chief Warden Abdul Hameed Sheikh and Divisional Warden Khalilullah shed light on the importance and benefits of civil defence and said that due to personal efforts of Mirpurkhas Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar, the department had become proactive.

They drew audience’s attention towards the fact that volunteers of the department worked without expecting any benefits in return and without any discrimination, particularly in emergencies. Lauding the services of volunteers, the deputy chief warden urged the establishment of units of civil defence in schools and colleges. Students, both boys and girls, of different schools presented national songs and tableaus on the occasion. Certificates were distributed among those officers, staff and volunteers who had completed their civil defence training.





Our Staff Reporter