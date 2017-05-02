KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has appointed Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed Qureshi as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

According to the spokesperson of Governor’s House, Qureshi has been appointed as DUHS VC for a period of four years. Earlier, the governor had removed Dr Masood Hameed Khan from the position of vice chancellor in March 2017 and had assigned the additional charge to the varsity's pro-vice chancellor Professor Khawar Saeed Jamali.

Professor Masood Hameed Khan had been serving as the vice chancellor illegally after his two-year term expired in November last year. Khan had retired on November 6, 2014, and on the very next day, he had been reemployed for a period of two years as professor of medicine and director of Serobiological Centre.

During his second term, he was also given the additional charge of the vice chancellor.

On retirement, a search committee was constituted by the then chief minister, who recommended the appointment of Professor Saeed Qureshi as VC of the university, but the then governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan gave Khan a go ahead signal. The committee had shortlisted three professors, out of 12 candidates, namely Professor Saeed Qureshi, Professor Amjad Siraj and Professor Umer Farooq after interviews. However, the governor issued the notification for the appointment of Professor Noushad Sheikh as DUHS VC which was suspended by the court as Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had challenged his posting.

Few weeks later, the then chief minister sent another summery to the then governor for appointment of Professor Noushad Sheikh, but the former rejected the summery due to legal issues.