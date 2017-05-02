KARACHI - The sit-in of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) against K-Electric outside the Governor’s House entered the third day on Monday. JI women and children also joined in the protest.

A delegation of women participants also approached the Governor House but they were denied entry.

However, they sent their bangles for the governor, as according to them, the gov was unable to play his part in ending injustices to the people of Karachi.

People from other groups and unions also joined the JI sit-in to show solidarity with the protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the citizens will not tolerate the mischievous tactics of the KE.

He announced rejecting the sale agreement of KE to Shanghai Electric. He said that the KE will have to pay back Rs200 billion, it received from its consumers ‘illegally’.

He said the governor was told that any meeting in the name of dialogue would be fruitless if it would be held without the presence of representatives from Nepra and the federal government. Furthermore, the governor was also told that dialogue would only be held with the owners of KE and not with paid employees of the second category.

The JI leader said KE's de-rated production capacity is 2093MW while NTDC provides 650MW and IPPs 350MW. The KE administration is imposing loadshedding though the production capacity of the company is more than the requirement, he said, adding that the citizens needed almost 2300MW whereas the KE's production capacity and the electricity made available to the company by IPPs and the federal government was almost 3093 megawatt.

Rejecting the KE's claim of providing uninterrupted power supply to 61 percent areas of Karachi, he questioned how many consumers were enjoying uninterrupted power supply. He said the consumer base of KE was more than 2.6 million and the citizens wanted to know that how many people in Karachi were being provided power supply round the clock.

The JI leader further said that the KE was discriminating against certain areas when it came to loadshedding, which, he noted, itself was a violation of rules.

He added that the constitution of the country and the NEPRA rules ensured that the federal government and the power company will provide uninterrupted electricity to each and every consumer who pays his bills.