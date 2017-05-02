KARACHI - A man was shot dead while offering resistance to robbers here in the limits of Macher Colony police station on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Rafiq, resident of the same area, was on his way to work when the gunmen mounted on a motorbike intercepted him near Islamic Kanta. They opened fire when Rafiq offered resistance. The victim, a labourer by profession, sustained a bullet injury in his head, and was transported to Civil Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Police said that as the bandits tried to snatch Rafiq’s mobile phone and other valuables, he tried to catch one of them. “Resultantly the other bandits resorted to firing,” police added. Police registered the case against unknown culprits and later handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

A similar incident took place near Ayesha Manzil within the limits of Azizabad police station.

As per police’s version, gunmen riding a motorbike intercepted a young man near Dhamthal sweetest.

The victim, who is yet to be identified, offered resistance. “Resultantly armed bandits shot him twice and managed to flee,” police said.

It added the victim was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors termed his condition critical.

Meanwhile, Shahrah-e-Faisal police arrested a person, who was trying to rob a man busy drawing cash from the ATM of a bank.

Police said that the gunmen riding a motorbike intercepted a man, Saadat Hussain, in order to snatch cash from him. It added that policemen, on routine patrolling, saw the robbers and managed to arrest one of them while his accomplice managed to flee.

Police said that the robbers used to rob people drawing cash from ATM machines, particularly on Rashid Minhas Road. It further said that one of the accused, Asif, had confessed to have committed several similar robberies while investigation was underway.

On the other hand, police claimed to have picked up 34 outlaws nominated in various cases of crime. Giving details, it said the arrests had been made as a result of 27 raids and operations carried out in different localities. Those arrested included absconders, street criminals, drug peddlers and others. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

23-year-old girl

commits suicide

In a separate development, a young girl committed suicide over a petty issue. Police said that a 23-year-old girl, resident of New Karachi, consumed poison and jumped from Native Jetty Bridge to end her life. Police said that the deceased had a dispute with her fiancé, which forced here to take her life.

Later, body of the girl was handed over to her family after autopsy at Civil Hospital.