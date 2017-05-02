MIRPURKHAS - Like other parts of the world, the Labour Day was marked on Monday with renewed pledge to continue with the war for workers rights.

The Pakistan Trade Union led its members from railway station to the Mirpurkhas Press Club. Carrying banners and placards, the participants raised slogans to ensure labourers’ rights. They paid tributes to the martyrs of Chicago. They took a swipe at the government for its privatization policy lip-service on the day.

They demanded the government increase the labourers’ honorarium and incentives. They urged the government to end the ministry of privatization that aimed at crushing workers rights.

They also expressed resolve to continue with war for workers’ rights. Participants include Shazia, Rawina, Jamna, Shamim, Raja Habib, Khalid Jatt, Ramesh, Muhammad Ali Rahimoon, Chundiram, Haji Shafi Muhammad, Shoukat Batt, Muhammad Hussain Aarisar, Shakeel Hussain Shah, Saleem Khan and Tahir Shaikh Malak Sattar.

The labour wing of ruling PPP staged a demo to show solidarity with working class. They marched through main roads and arrived at the local press. They paid tribute to the martyrs of Chicago and called for stepping up effort to enforce labour laws.

In Shikarpur, religious groups, civil society, political parites and unions marked the day with holding protests taking out rallies and arranging seminars.

A rally was taken out by Pakistan People’s Labour from Bhayo House to Shikarpur Press Club. The participants, carrying banners and placards inscribed with pro-working class slogans, marched through various areas Rally was led by Nazim Dahar, Jalil Ujjan, Sikandar Kehar and Apa Nigahat Mangi.

Speaking on the occasion, leaders paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Chicago and hailed the services rendered by Chicago workers. They highlighted the role of the working class and the problems confronting them.

In Jocobabad, a rally was led by Syed Achan Shah, Dr Noor Kharani and Haji Mashooque Kharani and culminated at Jacobabad Press Club.

A large number of labourers, social workers and several persons belongs to different walks of life were participated in special sitting held to mark the day.

In Kandhkot, ruling Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Student Federation and other groups representing working class took to the streets to mark the day.

Gul Muhammad Jakhrani of PPP led the demo while Altaf Ahmed Khoso, Qurban Bangwar, Tariq Ali Bajkani and other notables alos joined in.

The march was started from Grain Market and culminated to the City Press Club after passing through various areas. The leaders delivered special speeches and vowed to continue with the struggle. They said the sacrifices of Chicago martyrs would be remembered. They called up the authorities to enforce labour laws and protect the rights of working class. Jamaat-i-Islami also took to the streets to show solidarity with labourers.

The role of working class was highlighted while the demonstrator demand stepped up effort to ensure the rights of workers. Similar demos were held in other parts of the province.