KARACHI - Sindh police have finalised its security plan for the Eidul Azha to be held on Saturday (today).

According to details about 16,000 police personnel would be on security duties whereas additional police force from police specialised units including Special Security Unit, Sindh Reserve Police and Rapid Response Force would be available to augment the security measures.

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal has directed police to remain alert and vigilant in order to ensure extraordinary security measures during days of Eidul Azha.

It was imperative to keep check on banned outfits and not to allow them to collect sacrificial hides. Home Department has issued Code of Conduct for collection of hides and imposed section 144 to avoid any untoward incident said Provincial Home Minister with directives to deal violators strictly according to law.

Furthermore, Additional IG Karachi in a report submitted to Home Minister has said that all out arrangements have been finalised to ensure fool proof security at Masajids, Imambargahs and open places for Namaz-e-Eid.

Police is also ensuring coordination with the stake holders to keep peace and harmony during the Eid days with special reference to hides collection, he disclosed. He informed that police will be deployed visibly at all public places, hides collection points and SHOs concerned would be responsible to maintain peace and tranquillity in their respective jurisdictions under the direct supervision of SPs and SSPs.

The report submitted to Home Minister further state that police is ensuring security measures at about 800 hides collection camps and over 220 places for offering collective slaughtering of sacrificial animals in Karachi. It said that specific instructions have been issued to police to ensure mobile and motorcycle patrolling besides random snap checking at different areas of the city. Over 400 police mobiles and more than 200 motorcycles would be on patrolling and snap checking duties”, the report added.

The report further revealed that more than 16000 police personnel of Karachi police would be on security duties whereas additional police force from SSU, SRP, RRF would be available to augment the security measures.

Moreover, Home Minister has directed to ensure effectiveness of Advance Intelligence Collection Cells in proper coordination with Special Branch and CTD to ensure security around over 3100 Masajids, about 200 Imambargahs and more than 400 open places for Namaz e Eid.

Minister said that police should also ensure security at Mazars, vital installations, important buildings, all public places including recreational spots, bus stops and railway stations.

Home Minister further directed to deploy police commandos at all identified sensitive places and areas, along with regular mobile and motorcycle patrolling within the city and around suburban areas.

He further issued directives to Additional IG Karachi to establish a central control room for smooth sharing of information and timely police action whenever required.

OUR STAFF REPORTER