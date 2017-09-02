President Donald Trump continues to play his favorite game of musical chairs with his senior members of his staff, as he frequently hires and fires his top advisors.

In the process, he has also disbanded his Business and Manufacturing Advisory Councils, as CEOs of leading business companies decided to abandon the President over his Charlottesville views.

Corporate leaders repudiated his comments on the violence in Charlottesville and forced him to announce that he was disbanding the two councils, namely, the Strategy & Policy Forum and the Manufacturing Council’

The two groups hosted many of the top corporate leaders in America who resigned amid a growing uproar by chief executives. They were furious over Trump's decision to equate the actions of white supremacists and protesters in remarks he made at Trump Tower.

But those groups had already decided to dissolve on their own earlier in the day, a person familiar with the process said. JP Morgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, a member of the Strategy & Policy Forum.

He told employees in a note on Wednesday that his group decided to disband following Trump's news conference, in which he appeared to show sympathy for some of the people who marched alongside the neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville.

“Constructive economic and regulatory policies are not enough and will not matter if we do not address the divisions in our country,” It is a leader’s role, in business or government, to bring people together, not tear them apart”.

Earlier the chief executives of Campbell Soup and the conglomerate 3M resigned from the manufacturing council. “Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the president should have been — and still needs to be — unambiguous on that point.” Campbell Soup chief executive Denise Morrison stated.

General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt, who was also on the manufacturing advisory group, made a similar argument, saying in a statement that he had decided to resign after finding Trump's comments “deeply troubling.”

“The Committee I joined had the intention to foster policies that promote American manufacturing and growth. However, given the ongoing tone of the discussion, I no longer feel that this Council can accomplish these goals.”

As the number of resignations swelled, Trump announced on Twitter that he had shut down the councils. “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum. I am ending both,”.

The dissolution of the councils was a remarkable moment for Trump, who has made his corporate experience and ability to leverage America's business potential as one of his chief credentials.

It also marks a rapid descent for a president who has alternatively praised and attacked the decisions of corporate leaders, sometimes making unverified or false claims, and whose policy choices on issues such as immigration and climate change have been criticized as anti-business.

Many corporate leaders have still stayed close to the White House, in the hope that having a voice at the table was better than none at all. These leaders hope to win favor as Washington eyed changes to the tax code and infrastructure spending that could be worth trillions.

But Trump's insistence that blame fell on “many sides” for the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, which included the killing of a woman by an alleged white supremacist driving a car into a crowd of protesters, seemed to push many chief executives to reconsider their relationship.

Merck chief executive Ken Frazier, one of the few African Americans represented among the business leaders advising Trump, was the first to resign from the manufacturing council. Predictably, Trump lashed out at the decision, alleging that Merck was boosting drug prices and therefore a bad corporate actor.

The decision to disband the councils offered the companies a chance to sever ties as one and not leave any firm isolated by an individual decision. Some appeared willing to wait it out as the White House was in cleanup mode, but the President’s news conference at Trump Tower proved to be a breaking point.

Johnson & Johnson chief executive Alex Gorsky, who had previously said he would remain on the manufacturing council to have a voice at the table, announced Trump's latest remarks were not sustainable.

“The President’s most recent statements equating those who are motivated by race-based hate with those who stand up against hatred is unacceptable and has changed our decision to participate in the White House Manufacturing Advisory Council,” Gorsky said.

Under Armour’s Kevin Plank and Intel’s Brian Krzanich are the latest CEOs to ditch President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council after Trump’s waffling on condemning the hate groups that sparked deadly violence in Charlottesville.

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier was the first to go, citing the need for American leaders to clearly reject “expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy.”

Krzanich echoed Frazier’s statements and called on American leaders “to condemn the white supremacists and their ilk who marched and committed violence,” before adding that he is not a politician.

“Trump’s inclination toward the public shaming of those who disappoint him seems to have had a chilling effect on business leaders”.

The latest defector, Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul, left the council with the mildest statement. “I’m resigning from the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative because it’s the right thing for me to do.”

Frazier, who offered the most forceful critique of Trump’s handling of the events in Charlottesville, was swiftly rebuked by the president. Less than an hour after Frazier, who is African American, resigned from the council, Trump lambasted him in a tweet: “Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”

With the resignations of so many leading CEOs of leading Multinational Companies, it is now doubtful if any other CEO of a leading MNC would risk his reputation of joining any plans of the unpredictable and impulsive Donald Trump, who seems to be in a habit of refusing to look before he leaps.

As they say: “And then there were none”.

