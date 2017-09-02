KARACHI : PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated Muslims throughout the world particularly those in Pakistan a blessed and peaceful Eidul Azha. May the bliss and blessings of Eidul Azha remain with you, he said in a message on the occasion. “Eidul Azha is a reiteration to uphold the value of sacrifice for the good of all. It is a reaffirmation of unity of action in an imperishable bond of brotherhood. It is an occasion to reach out to the deprived, dispossessed and less fortunate ones among us in a spirit of compassion and solidarity”.

“At a time when our society is faced with challenges of violent extremism, internal displacements and division we need to draw on our common humanity to build a better world for all,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that facing challenges of militancy and extremism our people richly deserve Eidul Azha to usher in peace and harmony.