KARACHI : Like elsewhere in the country the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with traditional religious reverence and fervour here in Karachi as well as across the country.

Members of Bohra Jamaat offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer in various areas of the city and are offering sacrifices of the animals.

The biggest Eid prayers congregation of Bohra Jamaat was held at Tahiri mosque in Saddar while Eid prayers were also offered at Pakistan Chowk, Hyderi and at different sites of cities including City Court. A large number of Bohra Community attended the Eid-ul-Azha congregation. However, special prayers for the progress and prosperity of and peace and security in the country were offered at Eid prayer congregations.

After the prayer members of Bohra Group following the sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be on him) sacrificed animals.

Further, Afghan inhabitants are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan particularly in Peshawar for maintaining its tradition alive to celebrate Eid with native country-Afghanistan.

The Afghan-refugees offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Peshawar as large number of Afghan-inhabitants attended the Eid congregation. It is to remember that Afghan inhabitant were seemed to be happy saying it like always we are celebrating Eid with Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.