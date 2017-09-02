KARACHI - At least five firemen got injured while diffusing a massive blaze at a shoe making factory in the capital city’s SITE Industrial Area on Friday.

Despite hectic efforts, the firefighters remained unable to extinguish the fire and were reported to be still struggling to put off the flames.

The factory owners blamed the employees for deliberately setting the factory into fire over a row between the employees and factory administration on salary dispute.

The fire that broke out at a shoe and slippers making multi storey building located near Habib Bank Roundabout in Site area on Thursday evening.

Following the information about the fire, firefighters on at least two fire tenders reached the site and participated in the fire extinguish work, however, firefighters from across the city called at the site but they were unable to control the blazes in entire night.

Following the intensity of the fire, the nearby factories were also evacuated to avoid any untoward incident, however, the flames also hit and damaged the nearby factories partially.

As a result of fire, at least five people including three firemen were also received burn injuries and were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for initial medical treatment.

Fire tenders from Pakistan Navy were also called to assist in extinguishing the fire and help in the rescue operation.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Tehseen Siddiqui said that the firefighters facing troubles to control the fire because of the fast winds and the presence of huge quantity of different kinds of chemicals used in making shoes and slippers.

“There were number of chemical drums were inside the factory that were exploding by the timw with the loud bang,” CPO Siddiqui explained. “The firefighters were busy controlling the fire with the proper strategy.”

Some parts of the multi-storey building were also collapsed due to the heavy fire.

The factory administration blamed the factory employees for the fire and said that few workers in the factory set fire to a chemical drum leading to the blaze after they had an altercation with the accounts department over payment of salary.

On the other hand, the employees of the factory rejected the allegations made against them saying that although it is true that the employees had an issue with the administration over the salary matter but it does not meant that the employees set a factory on fire.

“The factory administration is trying to change the nature of the incident over unexplained reason as they might could have take some advantage.”

The police investigators have started investigations over the claims by the factory administration. The police officials said that the factory administration has named few of its employees allegedly responsible for the incident.

“We would properly investigate the case and question the factory administration and the employees too,” said the official.

