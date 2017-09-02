KARACHI - Senior Vice President of Site Superhighway Association of industry (SSAI), Sultan Salahuddin Chishti has urged the government of Sindh to compensate the owners of shoe factory to overcome the losses they suffered due to fire in the unit.

Expressing concern over fire incident in the unit, he said it was requested several time to the past government to establish most modern and well equipped fire station in Site Superhighway and other industrial areas in Karachi.

He said that the government of Sindh has paid no heed to long pending demand of association to establish fire station in all industrial areas.

He said that the industrialists paying huge taxes in provincial and federal exchequer still government ignoring their long pending demand of firefighting station in industrial areas.

He recalled that Provincial minister for industries Manzoor Wassan during his visit promised to establish modern fire station in the SSAI area.

