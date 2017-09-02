KARACHI - The Sindh government has given ownership to the megalopolis city of Karachi and carried out comprehensive development works, that’s why today despite heavy rains entire rainwater has drained out even from low lying areas.

This was claimed by Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah and Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro while talking to media during visit to old areas of the city on Friday. He was accompanied by Provincial Ministers, Imdad Pitafi, Mohammad Ali Malkani, Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Fayaz Butt.

They said that a detailed cleanliness plan for lifting offals, fumigation and washing of the areas have been issued.

They said that the city has received heavy rains continuously. There was high tide in the sea also. The city of Karachi is located below the sea level despite these facts rain water accumulated on the roads and streets disposed of through gravity because the main naullahs were cleansed.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that on the directives of the chief minister he and others ministers were on the roads from last two days. “Today there is no rain water on the roads and it is the result of provincial government’s proper planning and hard work,” he said. The provincial minister started their visit from Sindh Secretariat where rainwater had acclimated on Thursday. They showed the media that the road was cleared completely.

Latter, they visited Lyari and inspected different localities like Shah Latif Bhittai Road, Chakiwara Road, Mewa Shah Road, Shah Waliullah Road, Faqir Mohammad Doora Khan Road and Cheel Chowk areas from where rain water was cleared. Only in the area of UC-11 water was stagnant on the streets for which Jam Khan Shoro directed water board MD Hashim Raza Zaidi and Chairman DMC South to coordinate with each other and clear the area. They provincial minister went to the residence of MNA Shahjehan Baloch where a large number people gathered and discussed their issues the ministers. Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah told the media that the government removed encroachment from storm water drains, reconstructed new roads along with drainage system, this is why rain water drained out within few hours. Jam Khan Shoro said that over 2,700 water board workers have been engaged in clearing the sewerage system and in the low lying areas 35 machines have been installed to pump out rainwater.

He said that last night II Chundrigar Road was presenting a look of a pool. “I personally remained there for few hours and got almost all the manholes opened and cleared them,” he said.

He said the encroachers had reduced Gujjar Naullah to four feet and now it has been restored to 80 feet and water was moving smoothly. “The clearance of Mahmoodabad Nala drained rain water of Shahrah-e-Faisal and Tariq Road, clearance of Kalri Nala help to clear Water from Lyari, “ he said. Syed Nasir Shah said in District East there were nine choking points which they identified in their visits and got them cleared.

Latter, the minister went to the party office of MPA Javed Nagori where MPA Saniya Baloch, Nadia Gabol were also present. The ministers listened to the problems of the people and issued directives then and there. Syed Nasir Shah told the media that the breach occurred in Thadho Dam has been plugged. “We were and are in the field to reduce problems of people of Karachi developed due to heavy rains,” he said.

Jam Khan Shoro said tha he has issued necessary directives to DMCs to keep their team active to lift offals of the animals sacrificed on the Eid day and second and third day of the Eid.

The local bodies have chalked out their cleanliness plan and they have also been directed to launch fumigation in the areas simultaneously.

The ministers also visited university road, stadium Road and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The ministers appreciated all the DMC chairman, KMC Mayor and deputy mayor, all the deputy commissioners for taking active part in cleaning of the city and solving public problems.

OUR STAFF REPORTER