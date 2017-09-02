KARACHI - Two people died while another was seriously injured when generator fumes filled up a clinic near Pankha Hotel, Shershah here on Friday.

According to details, the three men decided to stay overnight at the clinic to avoid hardships associated with traveling after such heavy rains that lashed the city.

Since there was no power in the area the generator was turned on and during the night the clinic was filled with toxic fumes which killed two of the men and put the third in a serious condition.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Dileep and Arsalan.





INP