KARACHI - There is an urgent need to streamline and improve the system of homeopathic education in the country so as to produce trained manpower, said Dr Syed Javed Hussain Shah, former president of the National Council for Homeopathy.

Dr Shah said that he had written letters to the concerned authorities suggesting that the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination should appoint a competent administrator to the National Council of Homeopathy to streamline its affairs at the earliest.

Dr Shah was of the view that homeopathy education in the country was in decline and was `in a bad shape'. He also suggested improvement in the examination system, adding that the examination body overseeing this system be reorganised and able and competent practitioners be deployed there.

Dr Shah maintained that all documents pertaining to the record of the examinations be scrutinised to help eliminate any malpractices. He said that the standard of education in homeopathic system of medicines be improved because quite a number of people seek homeopathic treatment owing to its `efficacy'.

Dr Shah said that an effective system of inspection of homeopath institutions of education be ensured so that it be seen that there is required and competent faculty, lab equipment, etc. He stated that the syllabus of Bachelor’s of Homeopathic Medical Sciences (BHMS) as approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for public sector institutions, be enforced all over the country.