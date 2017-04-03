HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and the Renewable and Alternative Energy Association of Pakistan (REAP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promotion of the 'net metering' system.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, under the MoU a pilot project would be launched for installation of a five kilowatt solar PV system at the Hesco head offices. The system would help implement the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority's (Nepra) net metering regulations introduced in 2015.

The statement said the REAP would finance setting up of the system and would provide training to Hesco staff about the net metering system under which Hesco would buy electricity from the consumers producing excess electricity from their residential or commercial solar panels.–APP