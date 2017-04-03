KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that atrocities being committed by K-Electric (KE) against Karachiites have become unbearable.

He said that JI would not tolerate the injustices and this time it would stage a sit-in outside K-Electric’s headquarters on April 7. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of party office-bearers at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq. District heads of the party and other office-bearers attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Naeem appealed to people affected by K-Electric and party workers to reach private power distribution company’s headquarters by 12 noon. He also appealed to people to bring their written complaints against K-Electric with them. He also directed the party workers to launch a massive and effective outreach campaign. Complaint cells will be set up in all districts for this purpose, he added.

He said that K-Electric administration and owners were earning billions of rupees in profit, but were not willing to deliver despite the fact that they were bound to. He said that K-Electric had brought darkness to the lives of ordinary citizens.

Engineer Naeem said that the ruling parties were hand in glove with K-Electric. He said that rulers had sold out the interests of the masses for their own monetary benefits. K-Electric's line losses are at previous levels and it has not increased production, but its profit has increased manifolds. How is this possible, he asked?

The JI leader said that the K-Electric administration had been plundering the masses for long. It has been illegally been collecting hefty amount from consumers for long. He said that consecutive governments supported K-Electric instead of taking notice of its policies.

Speaking at the meeting, the JI leader expressed his satisfaction and hailed the role of party workers who showed nerve and valour during the protest against the power company and the government despite firing, shelling and arrests.