KARACHI - Residents of Karachi’s Lines Area are craving for clean water as they do not have enough resources to buy expensive bottled water. As per details, water in sector 2-D is either not available or it is contaminated if available. The locals cannot even fill a bottle of clean water. Furthermore, the drinking water is sold at very high rates which these natives cannot afford, and therefore, they are forced to use contaminated water.

With temperature likely to increase in coming days, it is feared that people, especially children and elderly ones, will suffer from heat stroke.