MIRPURKHAS - The Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Mirpurkhas, has strongly condemned the executive engineer of Hesco, Mirpurkhas Division, and other officers for issuing detection bills, increasing duration of loadshedding and overcharging.

At a meeting here on Sunday presided over by Kamran Memon and attended by office-bearers and workers of the traders’ association, the participants expressed concern over illegal activities of Hesco, Mirpurkhas Division officials. They said that Hesco officials were not addressing complaints of traders as well as domestic consumers. It was stated that illegal detection bills were being issued to consumers and long hours of loadshedding had caused a resentment and unrest among the masses.

The meeting decided that if complaints of traders and consumers are not addressed, a protest campaign would be launched with the cooperation of consumers to draw the attention of the authorities to the complaints and excesses of Hesco Mirpurkhas divisional officers.

The participants in the meeting demanded that the Hesco chief and other authorities take immediate notice of this issue, address the complaints by taking drastic measures, withdraw the illegal detection bills and excess reading bills and cut the duration of loadshedding without any delay. Those who attended the meeting included Abdul Salam, Chaudhry Asif, Noor Illahi Mughal, Shehzado Malik, Muhammad Bakhsh Kapri, Wahid Leghari, Rafique Leghari and others.