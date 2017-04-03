SUKKUR - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) was among three officials suspended over corruption charges and a notification in this regard was issued on Sunday. Abdul Latif Anjum was appointed new head of the power company.

According to details, the Sepco chief and two other officers were suspended after complaints of massive financial misappropriations. The suspended officials have been advised to report to Sepco Headquarters.