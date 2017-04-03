On account of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary, the Sindh government has declared tomorrow April 4 as a public holiday throughout the province and a notification in this regard has also been issued by the Chief Secretary.

The notification read: "The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 4th April, 2017 as Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh, on the occasion of 38th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiquar Ali Bhutto, Ex-Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for all offices, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Councils under the Administrative Control of Government of Sindh except essential services."