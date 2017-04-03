KARACHI - Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan has said the government has given the youth easy access to the internet and other technology for a better and professional education.

“Today's world has become a global village. It is need of the hour that we should utilise all possible resources to ensure that youth gets the latest technology to compete with the rest of the world in all sectors of life,” he said while talking to a delegation of students who met him at his office.

Dr Jeewan said that investment in research and reference sector would enhance the capacity of research in the country. He said the Minority Affairs Department had called applications from students of minority community for educational scholarships on a need-cum-merit basis. Currently, scrutiny of candidates is under way and the department will announce the names of selected candidates through the print media soon, he said.

He said that it was the top priority of the present government to provide education to all men and women of the province because educated parents would guarantee a bright future for the next generations.

He elaborated that the government had provided a huge amount for upgrade of health care centres and hospitals at taluka, district and division level so that every single citizen of the province could get the best facilities at their doorstep.

KU to hold seminar

on CPEC on 6th

NNI adds: A one-day seminar titled “Sindh at the Crossroads of Success through CPEC” will be organised by the Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilisation at the University of Karachi at the KU Arts Auditorium on April 6.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan will preside over the seminar while Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, secretary to the chief minister on universities and boards will be the guest of honour.

Sindh Board of Investment Director General Dr Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, political analyst and lawyer Javed Qazi and retired federal secretary of the government of Pakistan Fazalullah Qureshi will also speak on the occasion.

The purpose of the seminar is to create awareness about the socioeconomic impact of CPEC, particularly on Sindh. The seminar will highlight the importance of CPEC in alleviating poverty, ways to generate revenue and environmental improvements with special emphasis on Sindh.