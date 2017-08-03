KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Sial Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the law and order situation.

The meeting was attended by Additional Inspector General of Sindh, Karachi, Traffic, Crimes, CTD & Special Branch ; Zonal DIGs of Karachi; DIG Administration Karachi; DIG CIA ; all District SSsP and SHOs of Karachi Range.

Sial expressed his concern over the increasing street crimes in the city and reported complaints against SHOs and Police Station staff behaviour towards visiting citizens. He warned SHOs to improve their performance otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.

Home Minister said that after evaluating performance of SHOs minutely in the light of reports & input by the present Additional IG Karachi G Qadir Thebo & former Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar and CPLC, seven SHOs are being suspended and reverted because of bad performance.

This includes Preedy, Sacchal, Liaquatabad, Mominabad, Saudabad, Risala and Jamshed Quarters police stations. He said initially one SHO from each district of Karachi was being suspended and this process would be continued based on every three months performance. “This mechanism shall be implemented throughout the province”, he added.

He called for immediate action against criminals involved in organised crimes including narcotics & gambling dens and smuggling & illegal sale of Irani oils. He further warned that negligence to duties and responsibilities would not be tolerated at all.

Talking to media after the meeting, he said that Additional IG Special Branch has been assigned task to give quarterly reports about performance of police stations staff whereas Additional IG Crimes have been assigned to submit performance of police stations with special reference to action against organised crimes.

Replying to a question about encroachments on roads & footpath and illegal parking areas in the city ;and alleged support of district & traffic police he directed Additional IG Traffic to act according to law immediately and initiate against involved police personnel.