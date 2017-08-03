KARACHI - Police on Wednesday claimed to have unearthed the mystery behind a bank robbery at a microfinance bank in old city area and arrested nine people including three bank officials who were involved in the bank robbery and also recovered the weapons and valuables looted from the bank.

A branch of Apna Microfinance Bank on Napier Road in Kharadar was looted on Tuesday as what the bank officials earlier claimed that three armed men had entered a bank and looted over Rs600,000 cash and gold from a bank while holding a bank staff and a security guard hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers had also taken a pistol from a security guard away with them while fleeing.

Following the incident, a joint team was formed comprised on the officials and personnel of district police and Special Investigation Cell, who claim to have probed a case with 24 hours of the incident.

Kharadar SHO Zafar Iqbal said that a total nine suspects so far been apprehended, adding that three bank staffers of the same bank were also among the arrested suspects who also confessed the crime. The police have also recovered Rs300,000 cash, 1.75kg of gold and two pistols including one snatched from bank’s security guard at a time of robbery.

The suspects arrested included a bank manager Habib Ahmed, assistant cashier Mushtaq Solangi, MCO Saima Sadaqat, Rizwan, Abdul Kareem, Sultan, Naqash, Rozina and Hawa Banu. The officer said that the arrested bank staffers had been involved in stealing gold from a bank and they made a plan for a bank robbery following fear of their apprehensions due to the coming audit in a bank.

The cases against them were registered while the further investigation was underway.

Man guns down grandson

A merciless person gunned down his minor grandson and injured three others including son over domestic disputes in the metropolis city.

Police said that Nasir, currently residing in Muzaffar Colony, Landhi area of Karachi, along with wife and two children, wanted to go to his native town in distrit Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Ziarat Gul, father of Nasir tried to stop them but they insisted to go which led to dispute after which Ziarat Gul opened straight fire.

As a result of firing, two and half year old grandson of the accused was killed while son Nasir, his wife and a daughter were injured. Ziarat Gul himself was injured as he fell down after firing.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.