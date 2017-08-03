KARACHI - A community oriented approach is being adopted during the six day special oral polio immunization (OPV) campaign to kick off today in 13 sensitive union councils of Karachi.

Dr Nusrat Ali, coordinator for polio eradication task force constituted by Karachi Commissioner, told APP Wednesday that community members along with religious leaders belonging to the 13 UCs are being taken on board to ensure 100% immunization coverage in the high risk areas.

Mentioning that 341,000 children are to be targeted against the crippling disease, he said 1000 teams of vaccinators will be deployed for the purpose.

In reply to a question, he said community based approach adopted for the campaign are expected to address the issues that had been registered to hinder 100% coverage rate on previous occasions.

The impediments particularly identified in sensitive localities were said to include repeated absence of under five at their home besides resistance generally faced by healthcare workers during vaccination activity.

In reply to a question, he said things are gradually improving through meaningful intervention of community leaders with considerable influence over the concerned parents.

To another query, he said vaccinators to undertake exercise belong to different parts of Karachi, however, will be assisted by volunteers from the 13 concerned UCs.

He emphasized that community mobilization and active involvement of local volunteers are integral part of the strategy adopted for special OPV campaign being conducted in selected UCs of East, West and Central districts of the metropolis.

Reiterating that only OPV will be administered during special campaigns, he dispelled the impression that intra-venous polio vaccine may be incorporated at any stage in the scheme.