MIRPURKHAS - A child was killed while two others were seriously injured in an accident here on Sir Syed Road near Gharibabad railway crossing on Wednesday.

Zaman Khaskheli, along with two children, was on his way on a bike that a trailer hit his bike as a result he and his children fell down and sustained serious injuries.

However, 7-year-old Subhan, son of Musaddique Khan, died on the spot while 10 year-old Umer aka Umair, son of Musaddique Khan, and Zaman Khaskheli both were seriously wounded.

They were rushed to Civil Hospital where they were provided first aid and then referred to LMUH Hyderabad owing to their serious condition.

Gharibabad police have impounded the trailer and detained its driver.