KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Seema Zia has said that the accusations levelled by former party member Ayesha Gulalai against PTI Chairman Imran Khan are the part of a conspiracy hatched by opponents to defame the most popular party of the country.

She was addressing a press conference here at Insaf House on Wednesday.

PTI women leaders Zehra Malik, Saima Nadeem, Adeeba Arif Hassan, Irum Butt, Nusrat Wahid, Misbha Khalid, Kanwal, Nazia Rabani and others were also present on the occasion.

Rejecting the allegation of bad character levelled by Gulalai against the PTI chairman, she said that Imran’s movement against corruption was so successful that it culminated in sending Nawaz Sharif home. “The journey has not finished as yet, and will continue till the elimination of corruption from the country,” PTI MPA vowed, and added, “The new development has created so much panic in the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its sympathisers that they have now used Gulalai as a tool to defame the most popular leader Imran Khan and his party.”

Seema further said that Gulalai had held a press conference few days ago after the Supreme Court (SC) disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

“Gulalai levelled baseless allegations against Imran at the behest of PTI’s opponents. She must remember that it was Imran who awarded her the party ticket and brought her in assembly,” PTI leader reminded.

“However, it seems that she has forgotten all those favours Imran did to her once she established herself as a political leader,” Seema added.

Terming the entire story of Gulalai a pack of lies, Seema said that she did all this just for the sake of money and fame. “We demand introduction of resolutions against Gulalai in the National and Sindh assemblies. Furthermore Ayesha should resign from her National Assembly seat, she demanded.

She said that that the PTI chairman had always given respect to female members of the party, and the latter had never complained about anything despite the fact that many among them had been in the party for more than 15 years.