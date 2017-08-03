SUKKUR - Lawyers held a demonstration here outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) Bar’s office on Wednesday to press the authorities for the acceptance of their demands.

The protest was led by Saeed Ahmed Panhwar, Shahzado Dreho, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that unjust treatment was being meted out to the lawyers in Sindh, adding that lawyers in other provinces enjoyed many facilities while the provincial government was keeping them deprived of such facilities here.