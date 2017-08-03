SHIKARPUR - A man shot dead his daughter-in-law and her alleged paramour in the name of honour in village Mubarak Shar, near Chak, in the limits of Daim Malik Police Station, some 60 kilometers from here on Wednesday afternoon.

Muhammad Nawaz Brohi, Daim Malik SHO, informed this scribe that Rukhsana, 20, wife of Peerano Shar, and Muhammad Khan aka Bhudho, 25, son of Ali Hassan Shar, resident of the same village, were shot dead by Muhammad Panah Shar, father-in-law of the deceased girl, who fled after committing the crime.

The SHO said that police moved the bodies to Chak hospital for autopsies and later handed these over to their families after conducting the postmortem.

Muhammad Panah Shar reportedly left his village along with his family following the incident.

Neither an FIR was registered nor any arrest was made till the filing of this story.

Two boys drown while taking bath

Two children drowned in a fish pond outside village Khaido Jaffari in the jurisdiction of Karan Sharif Police Station, some 10 kilometers from here, late Tuesday evening.

According to police, Abdullah, eight, son of Jan Muhammad and Farhan Ali, seven, son of Imamuddin, both Jaffari by caste, drowned when they were taking bath in a pond.

The divers fished out both the boys from the pond, and immediately shifted them to Civil Hospital where they breathed their last.

Later, the bodies were handed over to their families after the completion of necessary formalities.

Their funeral prayers will be held at their native village Khaido Jaffari.