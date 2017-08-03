KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain has alleged that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been formed for political victimization.

Dr Asim claimed that NAB itself has closed the cases of Nawaz Sharif, and said he has no trust in this institution and its investigation. PPP leader termed it a political institution, and said its laws are wrong and should be changed.

PPP leader expressed his views in a media talk when he was presented before the accountability court and said the newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should not have praised former premier Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified by the apex court, and ousted disrespectfully.

While welcoming Shahid Khaqan as the new PM, Asim said he is now the elected premier of this country, he should not be the prime minister of a particular party, or of Nawaz Sharif. While talking about Imran Khan, Asim said he is a good man.

Dr Asim also claimed that all his assets are in Pakistan, and he will not leave the country. He said Pakistan is in trouble at present, and we have to take it out of these circumstances.

Asim Hussain added that PPP has done so much work in Karachi that people cannot do in years, and told that Karachi mayor has all the authority that he needs.

He refused to comment on charges of LNG against the prime minister saying that he does not have any information but said that these are allegations and counter allegations.