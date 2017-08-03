KARACHI - Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that the nation has pinned high hopes on the new PML-N government led by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expects that the new government would prefer national pride and honour to all other considerations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said after the disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the transfer of power to new prime minister in a peaceful and democratic way is a good omen for this country. She said this political and democratic process should be continued.

Dr Fowzia said that the nation hopes that the new PML-N government would refrain from false promises and give top importance to the national pride. She said as the new prime minister Shahid Khaqan has announced to continue the policies of previous PML-N government, he should note that his party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif had promised four years ago to bring home Dr Aafia Siddiqui within 100 days. She said this is sacred duty is still pending and it should be discharged as early as possible. She said the whole nation wants early repatriation of Dr Aafia.

She said repatriation of Aafia is possible even today. Her lawyers in the US are very hopeful, but it needs an official letter from the government of Pakistan to the US administration, requesting for her repatriation to her home country.

She hoped if the new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan discharged this national duty in 45 days it would be considered more important than the performance of 45 months.