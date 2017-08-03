MIRPURKHAS - A special team of police have seized sizeable quantity of narcotics and arrested seven persons, including two alleged Lyari gangsters, here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Kamran Nawaz Panjota said that a special team of police, on a tip off, conducted raid on an old narcotics den in Makrani Para in Kot Ghulam Muhammad and seized two-and-a-half kg of charas and 100 grams of opium.

It also arrested seven alleged drug peddlers, including Muhammad Akram Baloch and Faheem Baloch, both belonging to Lyari gang war, and also wanted to Mirpurkhas police in various cases.

“The other five, who have been taken into custody, are Wahid Baloch, Arshad Baloch, Javed Baloch, Abdul Lateef Baloch and Muhammad Haneef Baloch,” he added.

The SSP further said that further investigation was underway.