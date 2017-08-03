KARACHI - Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra said on Wednesday that the local government representatives were once again looking towards the Supreme Court (SC) for their empowerment.

This he stated during a briefing on the working of KMC and its functions to the participants of 44th CTP Course currently underway in STI Islamabad. The participants visited the KMC’s Head Office as part of their study tour.

The delegation included Director General of STI Islamabad Husnain Muhammad Syed, Director Asif Ali Alvi and other section officers from the Establishment Division and the STI Islamabad whereas Director Technical Muhamamd Shakaib and others were also present on the occasion.

The deputy mayor said KMC was facing a shortfall of Rs30billion. “Although local government elections were held in the country on the directives of the Supreme Court, now we are once again looking towards the apex court for the powers,” he regretted.

He further said Karachiites were facing lots of problems due to financial injustices with them besides flawed planning and other drawbacks which made their city a hub of problems.

He said elected representatives of the city were raising their voice for solution to public problems. “However no one is paying heed to our protests so much so that we are having even more problems with the passage of time,” he lamented.

He said, “We are working to solve the problems of people of Karachi and we will one day succeed in doing so with our collective efforts and hard work.”

Meanwhile Vohra hoisted the national flag at a ceremony held in connection with Independence Day in Khudadad Colony.

The ceremony was attended by MPA Faisal Raiq, DMC East chairman Moeed Anwer, UCs chairmen and president of KMC Officers Association Jalil Farooqui, General Secretary Bilal Manzar and a large number of citizens.

The deputy mayor further said, “We will celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner and the citizens of Karachi should pledge to keep their city clean and green.”

He said that people of Karachi had to work for the development of their city and the country.

He congratulated the people, who attended the programme, and stressed the need for expressing love for the homeland. “We have to work hard for our country. It is our duty,” he underscored.