KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) gave party ticket to Barrister Murtaza Wahab for Senate seat fell vacant following the resignation of Saeed Ghani.

As per detail, PPP nominated Barrister Murtaza Wahab as its candidate for by-election on a Senate general seat fell vacant after Saeed Ghani’s resignation.

Saeed Ghani was elected as Member of Sindh Assembly from PS-114 in by-election held on July 10, 2017. Following his election, Ghani resigned from Senate and took oath as MPA.

Though the ECP is yet to announce schedule for by-election, PPP nominated Wahab its candidate.

As PPP has comfortable majority in Sindh Assembly, the electoral college for Senate, Wahab is certain to win the seat. It is to be mentioned here that Murtaza Wahab is the son of PPP’s late MNA Fauzia Wahab and has remained Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law.

However, he had to resign following Supreme Court verdict on a petition against appointment of Advisors by Sindh CM.

Meanwhile, Syed Najmi Alam will be the covering candidate in this by-election of the party.

The by-election is scheduled on August 17.