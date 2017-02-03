KARACHI - Culture department of Sindh in collaboration with Mohatta Palace Museum and Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company will hold three day Sindh Crafts Mela here from Friday to Sunday.

Organizers sharing details of the programme here on Thursday said the programme will be formally inaugurated by known scholar Amar Jalil and that traditional crafts of the province would be on display.

Known folk artists including Mai Dahi, Akhter Chennal, Rajab Sohrab Faqir Group and many others will also perform on the occasion. Artisans and craftsmen from across the province will demonstrate their wide range of skills and products made by them will be on sale.

Traditional cuisine, would be an additional charm for most of the visitors.