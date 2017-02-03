KARACHI - The University of Karachi is recognised worldwide for its academics and research and I feel honoured and proud to visit it today, said Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar on Thursday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Central Cafeteria of the university, he said, “It is our prime priority to include KU in the list of top ranking global varsities. We are lagging behind in the field of science and technology.”

He further said it was a collective responsibility to provide state-of-the-art and international standard facilities to the students, saying it is the age of competition.

He assured on behalf of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that the Sindh government will make every possible effort to help KU come out of the financial crisis it found itself in and will also contribute to its development.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan lauded the efforts of Professor Dr Moonis Ahmar and Muhammad Saleem Arain for the establishment of the Central Cafeteria.

He added that major investment in science and technology was required for becoming a developed country, and it would take us 20 years to become a developed nation if we start spending heavily on science and technology from today.

“Science is the tool of development and it’s not cheap,” he reminded.

“I am very well aware of the financial challenges faced by Karachi University and I am confident enough that as the vice chancellor I will be able to address all these challenges by seeking the support of the faculty, employees and students of the varsity,” he added.