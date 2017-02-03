KARACHI - The Water Commission (WC), under the chairmanship of Justice Iqbal Kalhoro here on Thursday, directed closing down all illegal water hydrants in the city and submitting a report in this connection. The commission has been formed on the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar, in his written submission, had stated that there was a shortage of water in the city and illegal water hydrants should be closed down.

He said that population of the metropolis had reached approximately three crores.

He further said that he had limited powers to run the affairs of the city. The petitioner, Hafeezuddin, said that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) had failed to provide water to citizens. “Illegal lines of water connections have been given to the industrial areas of the city,” he added.

On the occasion, the commission was informed that treated water was also not drinkable.

Noticing the water theft, the commission directed that if staff of the water board was involved in the practice then a case be registered against them.